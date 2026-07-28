DEWA International expands cooperation with Greek energy companies

ATHENS, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of DEWA International, led a high-level delegation to Athens, Greece, to meet the senior leadership of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group and METLEN Energy & Metals.

This visit is part of DEWA International’s strategy to strengthen its global partnerships and cooperation with companies specialising in the energy, renewable energy and advanced electricity and water grid infrastructure. It also reflects DEWA International’s efforts to expand its international footprint by leveraging its expertise in innovation and sustainability to drive transformative energy projects worldwide.

Al Tayer said that the transfer of Dubai’s successful energy sector model comes within the framework of enhancing Dubai’s global position and deepening cooperation between DEWA International and Greek companies operating in the energy sector, with the objective of exploring ways to develop global projects in renewable and clean energy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, while showcasing the latest innovations and technologies adopted in conventional and clean energy projects.

During the meetings, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s global achievements in utility services, with the authority ranked first worldwide across 13 key performance indicators in its areas of operation.

He emphasised the advanced development of DEWA’s electricity network, which delivers some of the highest efficiency rates worldwide, as well as the organisation’s extensive experience in transmission and distribution, and clean energy transition.

Al Tayer also outlined DEWA’s progress towards achieving net zero by 2050, noting that clean energy currently contributes more than 21.5 percent of Dubai’s energy mix. This achievement is driven by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest of its kind, based on the independent power producer model, which integrates photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies, as well as battery storage and green hydrogen technologies.

He added that the share of clean energy is expected to rise to 36 percent by 2030, exceeding the original target of 25 percent.

Al Tayer said the solar park has achieved four Guinness World Records, including the "Highest Capacity Single-Operator Concentrated Solar Power Plant" at 700 megawatts, "The Tallest Concentrated Solar Power Tower" at over 263 metres, the "Largest Thermal Energy Storage Plant" with 15 hours of thermal storage, and the "Longest Continuous Concentrated Solar Power Plant Operation".

He also highlighted DEWA’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region, which has a production capacity of 250MW and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours.

The delegation included Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future; in addition to a number of senior officials from DEWA.