Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to implement world's first AI judicial platform

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement, has held coordination meetings to discuss the implementation of the AI Judicial Platform project, the world’s first integrated system of its kind.

The platform is designed to support judicial and legal decision-making through AI under full human supervision and validation, enhancing procedural efficiency while ensuring accuracy and consistency in judicial work.

The project’s joint steering committee, chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, discussed the proposed work plan for launching the comprehensive judicial platform across the full judicial workflow.

The first phase is expected to begin in September, paving the way for a phased implementation process over 18 months.

Al Abri said the move towards implementing this innovative judicial system reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to drive innovation and adopt future technologies to enhance government services.

He said the initiative also aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, to advance the judicial system in line with the highest international standards and accelerate the adoption of smart justice technologies.

He noted that ADJD’s AI platform will provide advanced capabilities through an integrated suite of smart solutions that will contribute to modernising judicial operations and streamlining procedures.

By leveraging AI technologies across various stages of litigation, the platform will support faster case completion, enhance the accuracy and quality of judicial processes, and further advance digital transformation in line with the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.