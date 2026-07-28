Ministry of Interior presents AI-driven digital forensics expertise at INTERPOL meeting

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Criminal Police Department, participated in the 11th Meeting of the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group, held in the Republic of India.

The ministry also took part in the inaugural Global Investigators Summit, organised by the INTERPOL Innovation Hub.

The meeting is recognised as the world’s leading annual forum in digital forensics, bringing together specialists and law enforcement representatives from INTERPOL member countries, alongside academics, researchers, and technology companies.

Participants exchanged expertise, explored emerging technologies, strengthened international cooperation, and expanded professional networks among specialists and relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Mariam Al Madhani of the Ministry of Interior presented a paper entitled “Integrating AI into the Ministry of Interior’s Digital Forensics Laboratory Tools”. She highlighted the ministry’s experience in harnessing AI to improve the operational efficiency of digital forensics laboratories and advance digital evidence analysis capabilities.

Al Madhani’s participation marked a significant milestone, making her the first Arab woman to speak at a meeting of the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group since its establishment in 2016. The inaugural Global Investigators Summit also recorded its first Arab participation, reflecting the UAE’s advanced standing and the Ministry of Interior’s active presence in specialised international forums.