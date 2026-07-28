Royal Jordanian Air Force downs drone after airspace violation

AMMAN, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and shot down a drone that breached Jordanian airspace early Tuesday, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the military's official spokesperson said the drone was detected through the Armed Forces' surveillance and monitoring system before being brought down in the eastern desert inside Jordanian territory, in accordance with the approved rules of engagement.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces will continue carrying out their duty to protect the Kingdom's borders and safeguard its security and sovereignty, stressing that the military will not hesitate to confront any threat to national security or the safety of citizens.