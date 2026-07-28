UAE presents road safety experience at high-level UN meeting

NEW YORK, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has participated in a high-level meeting on road safety held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The meeting was held as part of international efforts to enhance road safety, protect road users, and reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

In its statement, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to supporting global road safety initiatives and achieving the international target of halving road traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The UAE also highlighted its key national achievements in the sector, reporting a 74 percent reduction in road traffic fatalities between 2011 and 2025. This progress has been driven by a comprehensive road safety framework founded on effective governance, advanced legislation, smart enforcement, AI-powered monitoring, continuous infrastructure development, and nationwide public awareness campaigns.

The UAE further highlighted its commitment to supporting international road safety efforts and expressed its readiness to share its successful experience and best practices while stepping up international cooperation in smart transportation systems, traffic engineering, driver training, and public safety.