DCT Abu Dhabi joins Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026 as strategic culture partner

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced its participation as the strategic culture partner of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) 2026, the largest indoor summer sports event in the UAE.

Running until 23rd August 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, this collaboration marks a significant step in embedding intangible cultural heritage (ICH) practices within a government-wide initiative dedicated to keeping UAE communities active, engaged and connected throughout the summer season.

Through its Culture Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi brings the Abu Dhabi Culture pavilion, a dedicated Cultural Heritage Experiences Zone for the community, where traditional Emirati games, artisan crafts, Emirati Gahwa making workshops and traditional cultural activities come together alongside the event's sports offerings.

The activation is designed to engage students, families and communities of all ages, ensuring that the Emirati identity remains central to Abu Dhabi's most vibrant summer programme.

DCT Abu Dhabi's cultural programming at ADSS 2026 will encompass a range of activations centred on Emirati intangible cultural heritage practices, designed to offer meaningful, hands-on engagement for visitors throughout the event's run.

Main highlights include Traditional Emirati Games, Crafts Workshops, Bait Al Gahwa Workshops, Family Workshops (Arts and Crafts), Educational Workshops for kids and families, Literature, and the Youth Heritage Guardians initiative.

Bait Al Gahwa embodies DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to safeguarding and activating Emirati intangible cultural heritage. As a pioneering cultural platform, it preserves, develops and shares the tradition of Emirati Gahwa as a living expression of hospitality, identity and heritage through a range of experiences tailored to diverse audiences.

At ADSS, visitors can experience two of these offerings: Emirati Gahwa Ceremonies and interactive workshops. The ceremonies immerse audiences in the preparation journey, serving etiquette, traditional tools, storytelling and the values of respect, generosity and community.

Complementing these are the Al Sanae' Al Sahgeer workshops for children and students and the Sanae' Al Gahwa workshops for adults, which provide participants with an authentic understanding of Emirati traditions while passing on the enduring values of hospitality to future generations.

The Traditional Games Tournaments will present a range of Emirati heritage games - from light physical games for young children to competitive formats for older participants and adults.

Artisan-led Handcraft Workshops offer hands-on experiences in traditional Emirati crafts, including Sadu bracelet-making, Talli weaving, and traditional pottery, preserving traditional knowledge and strengthening community connections with practising artisans.

These are complemented by Bait Al Gahwa experiences and workshops, traditional performing arts training in Al-Ayyala and Al-Razfa, and Arts and Crafts Workshops, delivered by Art Studio, Children's Art Centre, Al Marsam Al Hor, Bait Al Khatt and Al Ain's Al Qattara Arts Centre, which engage participants through multi-disciplinary creative programmes.