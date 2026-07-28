National Drug Enforcement Authority concludes ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority has successfully concluded the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement, launched in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office.

Held under the theme "United as One to Eradicate the Threat", the campaign translates into action the UAE’s comprehensive strategic vision to protect society and safeguard its national achievements.

The campaign successfully achieved its objectives of raising public awareness and reinforcing community partnerships, as well as a firm, internalised rejection of drugs and active awareness among youth, while empowering families to recognise emerging risks and intelligently navigate the traps of addiction and digital drug promotion.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, said that the positive results achieved by the national campaign send a vital message about the powerful role of community partnerships in achieving strategic targets and eradicating the threat of drugs to protect community members and future generations.

He emphasised that safeguarding the UAE people, along with family security and stability, remains an absolute, non-negotiable priority in the leadership’s vision.

Sheikh Zayed added that the campaign has successfully fostered active community awareness, demonstrating that confronting rapid challenges and modern methods of drug promotion is not a responsibility exclusive to security forces, but a mission that begins with building conscious cognitive immunity and a steadfast personal rejection among the youth, serving as the first line of defence for their future and the future of the nation.

“The campaign focused on building strong foundations for a shared upbringing. The efforts of conscious families, schools fostering positive values and behaviours and various relevant institutions converged to establish a proactive, preventative environment that protects our children and opens the doors to dialogue and early vigilance," he said.

Sheikh Zayed stressed that the campaign's compelling outcomes mark a launch pad for a more rigorous and sustainable phase. He noted that the authority is putting all its capabilities at the service of the community through the Hisn service (80044), which offers round-the-clock awareness support, treatment, recovery and rehabilitation with absolute confidentiality and privacy, in line with the UAE’s humane laws.

He noted that the service aligns with the authority’s commitment to stand alongside families and those seeking treatment to offer support, medical care and rehabilitation, while ensuring complete exemption from criminal liability.

The campaign generated widespread community engagement from individuals, families and various national and community institutions. Security, educational and medical perspectives came together to reinforce a shared understanding of the dangers of drugs and how to counter them.

At its core, the campaign focused on enhancing youth awareness and establishing an integrated educational perspective through partnerships with families and schools.

The campaign actively reinforced its core pillars, highlighting the family as the first line of defence with the most profound role in providing emotional support and open dialogue, while positioning the school as a key partner in nurturing positive values and behaviour. This synergy ensures that preventative awareness translates into daily habits, making every home and institution a true partner in safeguarding young minds.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority commended the supporting role of media and content creators, which was key to the campaign’s success through coverage and videos that garnered over 55.5 million views and more than 376,000 reactions across social media platforms in one month.

The campaign successfully delivered awareness messages through innovative formats that resonated with young people, addressing them in their contemporary language and utilising the best digital outreach tools and platforms.

Efforts specifically targeted exposing the deceptive methods used by online dealers to exploit minors in cyberspace, as well as providing accurate knowledge, direct prevention support and guidance. These efforts aim to empower young people to positively influence their peers and spread a culture of positive awareness.

On the other hand, the campaign dedicated significant resources to educating families on how to recognise early behavioural and psychological changes in their children. It offered guidance on addressing these signs with resilience, nurturing and emotional support, rather than panic or denial.

Additionally, the campaign provided practical steps that help parents foster constructive dialogue at home, recognising that family stability and daily communication form the strongest defence against the risk of youth drifting toward risky behaviours.

The campaign also focused on strengthening community partnerships between the National Drug Enforcement Authority, families, educational institutions and all relevant entities. Together, these efforts aim to eradicate the threat of drugs, reinforce the psychological and social immunity of youth and empower them to make sound, responsible decisions when facing peer pressure.