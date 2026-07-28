Fifth Arab Poetry Forum opens in Benin

COTONOU, Benin, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Benin hosted the fifth Arab Poetry Forum in its capital, Cotonou, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture in coordination with the Cultural Cooperation Association, the event brought together 10 poets, leading academics and Arabic language enthusiasts, as well as a large audience of university professors, poets and lovers of Arabic literature.

The forum forms part of Sharjah's initiatives to support the Arabic language, strengthen the presence of Arabic poetry across Africa, reinforce cultural ties, and discover and nurture literary talent.

The opening ceremony was attended by several officials and academics, including Juma Agbon, Member of Parliament Kolawole; Dr Abubakar Saleh, representative of the President of the Islamic Union in Benin; and Professor Abdul Hamid Chitou Thani Alahou, Chairman of the National Council for Arab Islamic Education in Benin and President of the Islamic Cooperation Charitable Organisation in Benin.

Speakers highlighted the forum's role, over successive editions, in revitalising the poetry movement in Benin and strengthening the presence of the Arabic language. They also praised the support of the Ruler of Sharjah for cultural initiatives that promote and preserve Arabic literature.

The forum featured two academic lectures on Arabic poetry in Benin, followed by a poetry evening in which seven poets presented works exploring identity, the Arabic language and universal human values.