DIFC records industry-leading achievements in H1 2026

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Tuesday announced its industry-leading performance, driven by continued global confidence in Dubai as a destination for finance, business and innovation.

The number of DIFC active registered companies rose to 10,018 at the end of the first half of 2026, having attracted 2,318 new active registered companies representing organic growth of 30 percent over the past 12 months.

Regulated financial services firms grew to 1,134, an increase of 16 percent, reinforcing DIFC's position as the region's largest and most diversified financial services ecosystem, as well as being the only one operating at scale across all sectors.

The results further strengthen DIFC's contribution to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to place Dubai among the world’s top four financial centres.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of DIFC, said, “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global economic hub and one of the world's most agile and future-ready financial engines.

"DIFC's exceptional performance of surpassing the 10,000 active registered companies for the first time reflects the continued confidence that global financial institutions, investors and innovators place in the Centre’s legal and regulatory framework, and its role as a gateway to growth opportunities regionally and globally.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said that DIFC’s results mark a strategic milestone that supports the D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top four financial centres. Dubai will continue developing the most diverse and integrated financial ecosystem to maintain its leading position, shape future global financial trends and empower international investment inflows.

DIFC continued to strengthen its position as the region's leading global financial centre, supported by growth across banking and capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance and reinsurance, hedge funds, FinTech and innovation.

The centre's financial ecosystem continues to grow and attract more regional offices than the market. This spans 327 banks and capital markets firms, 165 insurance and reinsurance entities, and 592 wealth and asset management firms, including the region’s highest concentration of hedge funds.

Amongst the notable firms from across the globe who have established their regional offices in DIFC since H1 2025 are Allianz Trade Middle East Limited, Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, Arrowpoint Investment Partners (AIP Management), Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd., Bank of Canada, Blue Mountain Capital, BMS (DIFC) Limited, Braemer Securities, CapitaLand Investment, Citadel, Gordian Capital, HIB Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, JP Morgan International Advisors, Keystone Financial Solutions, LianLian, Payrails, Prospera Wealth Management and RV Capital Management, QIC (DIFC) Limited, Ryan Specialty (DIFC) Limited, Sun Life (DIFC) Limited, TMF Group and Varenne Capital Partners.

DIFC also maintained its position as the region's largest insurance and reinsurance hub, with 2025 gross written premiums reaching $4.2 billion and continued expansion from leading global insurance market participants.

DIFC's rise to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) further reflects Dubai's growing influence in the international financial system and the centre's preeminent role in connecting markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The ranking, independently produced in London, places Dubai as the highest-ranked financial centre in the MEASA region.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "DIFC's performance reflects the strength, resilience and long-term attractiveness of Dubai's economy. As the region's largest and most diversified financial services ecosystem, DIFC continues to attract global institutions, capital and talent seeking access to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

"Our success is built on a world-class regulatory environment, legal framework and business ecosystem that continue to enhance Dubai's position among the world's leading financial centres."

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, stated, "DIFC's performance reflects the continued trust that global institutions place in Dubai and DIFC as their preferred platform for growth. We are seeing strong momentum across every major segment of the financial services industry, supported by increasing client expansion, innovation activity and investment flows.

"As we continue our transformation into the world's first AI-Native financial centre, DIFC remains focused on creating the environment where capital, technology and talent converge to shape the future of finance."

DIFC continues to strengthen its position as the region's leading innovation ecosystem for financial services. During the first half of 2026, the DIFC Innovation Hub welcomed 361 new companies, taking the total number of AI, FinTech and innovation companies to 1,933, a 39 percent increase year-on-year, while Ignyte continued to support founders and entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship and growth opportunities.

During H1, DIFC announced its ambition to become the world's first AI-Native financial centre, with artificial intelligence being embedded across its regulatory frameworks, business operations, talent development initiatives and infrastructure.

This transformation is expected to generate $3.5 billion (AED12.9 billion) in economic value and create 25,000 jobs, reinforcing Dubai's position at the forefront of the future of finance.

DIFC continues to strengthen its legal and regulatory framework through initiatives that promote responsible innovation, support emerging technologies and ensure the centre remains aligned with global best practice. Recent proposals to modernise data protection and arbitration frameworks further enhance DIFC's competitiveness and attractiveness to international businesses.

DIFC continued to strengthen its position as the region’s capital for managing private wealth. Family-related entities increased to 1,408, up 36 percent year-on-year. Foundations rose to 1,409, an increase of 67 percent in the last 12 months.

Initiatives to support families during the ‘UAE Year of the Family’ included the establishment of the Family Wealth Centre Expert Advisory Council and Next Generation Leadership Programme. These initiatives further reinforce DIFC's role in supporting wealth preservation, succession planning and long-term family enterprise growth.

DIFC Academy continued to expand its role in developing the specialised skills required to support the future growth of the financial services sector and the broader knowledge economy.

During the first six months of 2026, the number of programmes increased to 144, up 22 percent on the same period in 2025.

Demand for DIFC's world-class infrastructure continued to accelerate during H1 2026. The launch of DIFC Zabeel District marked a significant milestone in the centre's expansion, while DIFC Square, which has 600,000 square feet of space, was 100 percent pre-leased ahead of completion.