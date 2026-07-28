SAKINA, Emirates Autism Society partner to strengthen integrated autism care in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Autism Society to strengthen integrated care for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and expand access to specialised healthcare and rehabilitation services for children and their families across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership reinforces SAKINA’s commitment to delivering person-centred care by connecting specialised clinical services with community-based support, ensuring a more seamless care journey for children and their families.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to provide a comprehensive range of services, including psychological and behavioural assessments, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA).

The agreement also includes educational workshops and awareness programmes for families, teachers, and caregivers to strengthen support for children across home, school, and community settings.

Ali bin Shmail Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Emirates Autism Society, said that the MoU marks an important milestone in strengthening collaboration with leading healthcare entities and supports the continued development of services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, “Through our partnership with the Emirates Autism Society, we are expanding access to evidence-based care while equipping families, educators, and caregivers with the knowledge and resources they need to support children at every stage of their development."