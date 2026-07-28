Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub advances construction of Sky Support Complex

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South, has announced that construction of its Sky Support Complex is on track for completion by the end of Q3 2026, marking another key milestone in the expansion of its infrastructure to support the growing needs of the aerospace sector.

Strategically located within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone, the Sky Support Complex is a landside facility spanning 16,661 square metres and comprising 14 premium units designed to support aviation-related businesses.

Upon completion, companies operating from the complex will benefit from flexible warehouse, office and commercial spaces, dedicated landside access, and seamless connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the wider Dubai South ecosystem.

Located within a bonded free zone, the facility also offers 100 percent foreign ownership, superior infrastructure and a business-friendly environment tailored to the needs of the aviation sector.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said, "The progress achieved at the Sky Support Complex reflects our continued commitment to developing facilities that support the evolving needs of the aviation industry. As demand for specialised aerospace facilities continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering premium developments that enable businesses to expand, enhance operational efficiency and benefit from Dubai's world-class aviation ecosystem."