UAE President and Greek Prime Minister discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, discussed ways to advance cooperation during a phone call today, particularly in the fields of the economy, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and other priority sectors, under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in ways that support growth and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability, and peace across the region for the benefit of all its peoples.