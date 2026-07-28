Alef Education nears two million registered students across 19,000 schools worldwide

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education is set to reach two million registered students across 19,000 schools globally, a significant milestone that highlights the company’s evolution from a homegrown UAE innovator into a trusted international education technology partner.

The achievement reflects growing global demand for AI-powered, personalised learning solutions that enable educators to improve student outcomes on a scale.

Since its establishment in 2016, Alef Education has entered strategic partnerships with governments, educational institutes, and educators to deliver engaging, technology-enabled learning experiences. The company’s growing portfolio also includes Alef Pathways, Alef AI Tutor, Abjadiyat, and Arabits.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “Reaching two million registered students globally is a defining milestone for Alef Education and a testament to the trust that governments, educators, and institutions have placed in our vision. What began as a UAE success story has evolved into a global platform helping education systems deliver more personalised, equitable, and impactful learning experiences at scale."

Alef Education has also expanded access to learning experiences that build essential competencies in areas including financial literacy, safety and emergency preparedness, and other practical life skills through initiatives. Additionally, the company equips educators with the essential skills needed to integrate technology into their classrooms through specialised AI Training Programmes.

Similarly, Alef Academy offers self-paced courses and resources that focus on effective implementation strategies and best practices for digital learning.