Sharjah Executive Council approves final accounts report for 2025

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), presided over the Council’s meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.

The Sharjah Executive Council reviewed several topics related to the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as the latest developments in government work and development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government services across the emirate.

The SEC also reviewed the 2025 general budget performance report, the outputs of activities, and the achievement rates of the targeted outputs for governmental and independent entities for 2025 across several sectors, especially social development, government administration, infrastructure, capital projects and economic development.

The Council adopted a resolution to amend Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2024 regarding the formation of the Medical Committee for Home Nursing Services in the Emirate of Sharjah. A permanent medical committee shall be established, comprising specialist doctors and social specialists, to approve medical reports for home nursing applications submitted to the Sharjah Social Services Department.

The committee will be chaired by Dr Maryam Issa Al Ali. Its members are: Dr Mahdi Habib Al Aboudi, Dr Sadiq Abdulrahman Qadri, Dr Moza Ahmed Saeed Al Darmaki, Dr Rana Yousry Abdulwahab Al Daqaq, Mona Hamza Ramadan Al Ali, and Badriya Yaqoub Abdullah Al Hosani, the committee’s rapporteur.

The Council also reviewed the report regarding the activities of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources for the first half of 2026. It included data on the meetings of the Supreme Committee and the Technical Committee, several cases studied, 15 grievances and complaints, and key decisions issued by the Committee that were referred to government agencies, highlighting the Committee’s role in promoting job fairness, standardised procedures, and supporting administrative integration across government agencies.