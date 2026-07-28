Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Board of Dubai Humanitarian Authority

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (19) of 2026 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Humanitarian Authority, chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani.

According to the Decree, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include: Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Rashid Khalifa Belhoul, Dr. Enrique Steiger and Dr. Enver Moretti, in addition to the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Established in 2003 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Humanitarian is the world’s largest humanitarian hub. It supports global relief efforts, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian action.

Dubai Humanitarian is the world’s only humanitarian free zone. It hosts a diverse community comprising dozens of United Nations agencies, non-profit and non-governmental organisations, as well as commercial companies. Together, these entities contribute to an effective framework for humanitarian response to emergencies and crises worldwide.