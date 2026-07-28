Ajman records 98.1% in Air Quality Index in H1 2026

AJMAN, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Municipality & Planning Department recorded an Air Quality Index of 98.1 percent in the emirate during the first half of 2026, up from 97.8 percent in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of its efforts to improve air quality and promote environmental sustainability in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Dr Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, said the improvement reflected the success of the department's environmental plans, which focus on strengthening monitoring and inspection systems and expanding environmental initiatives to protect public health.

He said the department operates a network of seven environmental monitoring stations in line with the latest international standards and the classification of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It plans to expand the network to 10 stations to keep pace with urban growth and enhance environmental monitoring across the emirate.

All monitoring stations are linked to the Environmental Data Management Programme, which continuously monitors air quality, generates environmental reports and alerts, and measures climatic and environmental indicators, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity, and concentrations of major gases and pollutants.

Al Hosani said the department also continues to implement the Environmental Compliance Programme, which promotes industrial establishments' compliance with environmental requirements through periodic emissions reports, helping reduce pollution sources.

He added that the Department remains a participant in the National Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Programme, supervised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which monitors and documents emissions nationwide to support data-driven environmental planning and efforts to improve air quality and reduce emissions.

Al Hosani said maintaining air quality remains a strategic priority, with the department continuing to adopt advanced environmental technologies and practices while strengthening national partnerships to support a sustainable, healthy environment and the UAE's climate neutrality and quality-of-life goals.