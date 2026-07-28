MoHRE completes over 27 million communication engagements through 'Tawasul' in H1

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) completed more than 27 million communication engagements with customers through its integrated "Tawasul" system across multiple channels during the first half of 2026.

Performance indicators showed a customer satisfaction rate of 90.4 percent, reflecting the ministry's efforts to strengthen its smart and digital services in line with the UAE Government's vision and its commitment to improving government service delivery.

The ministry continues to reinforce a proactive, seamless, and fully digital government model powered by AI and innovation, supporting the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by prioritising customer needs, while contributing to a more competitive, sustainable labour market and an enhanced quality of life for all.

Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Voice Department at MoHRE, said that the ministry views customer experience as a key driver of strengthening government service standards. He highlighted the ministry’s continuous investment in advanced technologies, AI, and data analytics to deliver proactive services that are fast, accurate, and efficient, thereby meeting the evolving expectations and needs of customers.

He added that the ministry follows an integrated customer listening approach, transforming feedback and suggestions into service improvements, strengthening trust in its services and supporting the UAE's position as a global model for government service delivery in line with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision.

The ministry’s call centre responded to more than 1.24 million incoming and outgoing calls, including 815,000 calls handled directly by customer service staff. Additionally, 30,000 calls were completed through automated services without human intervention, while self‑service channels processed nearly 68,000 requests.

The call centre also conducted around 285,000 proactive follow-up calls to customers and received approximately 42,500 video calls via the digital platform.

Digital channels continued to grow steadily, with the ‘Tawasul’ system handling around 123,000 WhatsApp interactions, 90,000 emails, and more than 76,000 digital chat conversations, in addition to completing over 13,000 procedural services and reports.

The ministry organised 18 Customer Councils with more than 2,500 participants. Meanwhile, its Customer Voice system processed 209,000 requests, including feedback, suggestions, appreciation messages, and technical support inquiries.

The ministry also expanded its proactive services by sending more than 4.7 million establishment account statements via email and SMS. It received around 1,000 requests for account statements across various channels.

Furthermore, the ministry intensified awareness efforts regarding regulations and services by sending around 11 million emails, six million SMS messages and 500,000 WhatsApp notifications on its regulations and services.

The ministry also issued around 2.5 million customer experience surveys across its channels, with more than 140,000 customers responding.