Emirates Red Crescent launches 'Water Aid' initiative in UAE, abroad

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched the "Water Aid" initiative to mitigate the impact of extreme summer temperatures in the UAE and abroad, allocating an initial AED11.5 million for its implementation.

The initiative targets workers and other groups engaged in outdoor activities during periods of extreme heat.

In the UAE, the initiative will provide sunshades for workers, insulated water containers and water coolers at public transport stations, as well as maintain water coolers in mosques in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. Internationally, it includes the installation of water storage tanks and water distribution networks in the areas most in need.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the "Water Aid" initiative builds on the ERC's humanitarian programmes in the UAE and abroad to improve quality of life, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026.

He said the initiative also reflects the ERC's commitment to protecting people's health, reducing the impact of extreme weather and preserving human dignity.

Al Mazrouei said the initiative comes amid rising global temperatures driven by climate change and global warming. He added that the ERC has completed preparations and is working to attract more partners to expand the initiative's reach and increase the number of beneficiaries in the UAE and abroad.

He said the initiative would help create new water sources in countries facing acute water shortages, calling on donors and philanthropists to support what he described as one of the most important forms of charitable work.