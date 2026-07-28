UAE International Investment Council completes senior leadership structure

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of the UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), chaired the second board meeting of the Council, during which senior leadership appointments were approved and governance frameworks adopted to guide the UAEIIC's work in the period ahead.

During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi formally appointed a Secretary-General, a First Deputy Chairman, a Second Deputy Chairman, and a Chairman for the UAEIIC.

The appointments complete the Council's senior leadership structure, providing the organisational foundation required to advance its mandate of guiding and supporting Emirati investments abroad in alignment with the UAE's national economic agenda.

As part of the senior leadership appointment, Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi was appointed to the position of Secretary-General; Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Resources Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, has been appointed as First Deputy Chairman; and Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, was appointed Second Deputy Chairman.

The board reviewed the UAEIIC's organisational structure and agreed on the distribution of roles and responsibilities across its leadership and working bodies.

Members also held in-depth discussions on the UAE's network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), the commercial opportunities these agreements unlock for UAE investors, and the mechanisms available to strengthen strategic investment partnerships in key markets.

The meeting further addressed the implementation plans, execution mechanisms, and follow-up procedures to be adopted for the coming period. Members reviewed the investment and trade opportunities available across priority markets and discussed practical mechanisms for mobilising capital and leveraging these opportunities in a structured and coordinated manner.

Al Zeyoudi said, "The second meeting of the UAEIIC reflects our commitment to building an institution that operates with clarity of purpose and organisational excellence."

"With its leadership structure now fully in place, the Council is positioned to take meaningful action, connecting the UAE's investment community with the high-potential markets and commercial opportunities unlocked by our growing network of CEPAs and strategic partnerships. The frameworks approved will ensure we move from strategy to execution, with clear accountability and a shared focus on advancing the UAE's long-term economic interests," he added.

Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAEIIC, said, "I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in the Council's development. The strategic direction set by Al Zeyoudi and the board provides a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to translate that vision into tangible outcomes for UAE investors and for the national economy."

Established in 2009, the UAEIIC serves as a vital platform to unify the efforts of the UAE's public and private sectors in support of Emirati investments abroad.

The Council protects the interests of Emirati companies and investments across more than 90 countries and, under its renewed mandate, works to mobilise capital, share market intelligence, and facilitate outward investment through a collaborative, public-private approach.