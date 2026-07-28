Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

AJMAN, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, at the Emiri Diwan.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

Zhumabek expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman and thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He praised the strong ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, as well as the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and a number of senior officials.