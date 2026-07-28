Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, GDRFA Dubai explore cooperation in institutional innovation, capacity development

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in the fields of institutional innovation and capacity development, supporting government excellence and enhancing institutional performance.

The discussions took place during a visit by a delegation from GDRFA Dubai, led by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, to the Foundation's headquarters.

The delegation was received by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences; Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences; and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Member of the Board of Trustees. During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the Foundation's flagship initiatives and programmes in the fields of education, giftedness and innovation, as well as its efforts to develop national talent, build institutional capabilities and foster a culture of excellence and creativity.

The meeting featured a presentation on a number of the Foundation's pioneering initiatives and flagship projects, alongside discussions on opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of best practices in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional integration and supporting national efforts to advance government services and embed a culture of innovation.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, "Collaboration among national institutions is a key driver of government development and the achievement of sustainable development goals. The exchange of knowledge and expertise plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of initiatives and services while strengthening institutional readiness to respond to future challenges."

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi added, "Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is committed to expanding its partnerships with national institutions, based on the belief that integrated action and the exchange of expertise are fundamental to advancing institutional initiatives and building a more innovative and sustainable ecosystem. We value this visit as a reflection of both parties' commitment to strengthening cooperation and exploring new opportunities that support our shared objectives and contribute to the UAE's continued development."

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, reaffirmed that strengthening partnerships with national institutions is an important pillar in advancing government performance and facilitating the exchange of successful experiences and expertise in ways that promote institutional innovation and enhance the quality of services.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said, "At the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, we are committed to building effective partnerships with national institutions because we believe that the exchange of knowledge and expertise, together with integrated efforts, forms the foundation for strengthening innovation and advancing institutional and human capabilities. We highly value the pioneering role of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in the fields of education, giftedness, innovation and capacity development, and we look forward to expanding our cooperation through the exchange of best practices and the development of impactful initiatives that serve our shared objectives and support the UAE's continued journey of excellence and sustainable development."

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining close coordination, leveraging shared expertise and exploring opportunities for collaboration on initiatives and programmes of mutual interest in support of institutional excellence, human capital development and the UAE's vision of building a more efficient, innovative and sustainable government.