Dubai Police block 297 drug promoting websites, reaches 8.7 million through awareness campaigns in Q2

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have reinforced international anti-drug efforts while expanding community prevention initiatives, as senior officials reviewed the General Department of Anti-Narcotics’ second quarter performance for 2026 and its progress in combating drug trafficking, strengthening global partnerships and raising public awareness.

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, chaired the quarterly performance review meeting in the presence of Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaizah, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, Brigadier Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Director of the Inspection and Control Department, and several officers.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the department’s officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel in safeguarding the UAE by reducing the spread of narcotics, arresting drug traffickers and achieving advanced performance indicators in combating drug-related crime.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to continuous training, professional development and adopting international best practices and advanced technologies to strengthen operations against drug trafficking and distribution networks.

During the meeting, officials reviewed statistics covering drug cases, suspects and quantities seized during the second quarter of 2026, as well as the department’s contribution to arresting suspects involved in drug trafficking cases across Dubai and the UAE.

The review also covered operational plans, anti-drug strategies, awareness and educational programmes, key performance indicators and progress made in implementing recommendations from the previous evaluation meeting.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaizah highlighted Dubai Police’s ongoing cooperation with law enforcement agencies around the world, stressing that drug trafficking is a transnational crime that requires coordinated international action.

During the second quarter, Dubai Police shared 125 intelligence reports with partner countries, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects worldwide. The department also identified and blocked 297 websites promoting narcotics online.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Hemaya International Centre during the second quarter. The centre organised 95 awareness programmes, benefiting 467,879 people from across the community. In addition, its digital awareness campaigns reached 8,723,327 beneficiaries through social media platforms, promoting innovation in security awareness, strengthening community engagement and reinforcing the role of families in addressing emerging challenges and emergencies.