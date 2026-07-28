Khalifa Fund, Cyber Security Council promote safe digital culture

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), in collaboration with the Cyber Security Council, launched a series of specialised cybersecurity awareness sessions as part of its ‘Future Entrepreneur Programme 2026’. This programme is being held under the theme ‘Their summer today. Their ventures tomorrow… with safety and confidence.’

The initiative reflects both entities’ ongoing efforts to nurture a generation of capable young entrepreneurs equipped with the requisite entrepreneurial skills and digital awareness to meet the demands of the digital economy as well as build innovation and knowledge-based future projects.

This initiative builds on the strategic partnership between Khalifa Fund and the Cyber Security Council, highlighting their shared commitment to strengthening digital culture among youth. It further aims to integrate cybersecurity concepts into training and educational programmes, reinforcing its role as a fundamental pillar for building and sustaining projects. This is essential for enhancing youth readiness to meet the evolving needs of the digital economy and lay the foundation for a safe digital culture supporting their entrepreneurial journey.

The sessions are being held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – featuring interactive content covering several core topics, including personal data protection, safeguarding digital identity, safe handling of digital platforms and applications, as well as identifying key cyber risks and methods of prevention.

The sessions aim to promote responsible digital behaviour, empowering participants to use modern technologies with confidence and security. They also highlight the link between cybersecurity and entrepreneurship, introducing participants to the importance of protecting digital assets and data, while strengthening project sustainability across various development stages.

The summer camp provides a comprehensive educational experience for children and youth aged 4 to 18, through four progressive learning cycles tailored to different age groups: Young Innovators, Foundation Stage, Intermediate Stage and Advanced Stage.

The programme combines hands-on learning, practical activities, interactive workshops, mentoring sessions and project showcases, culminating in a graduation ceremony during which participants will receive certificates of participation. It aims to nurture innovation, creative thinking and entrepreneurial skills, enabling participants to develop their ideas and transform them into projects within a learning environment that fosters both initiative and teamwork.

The collaboration reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to developing impactful initiatives that combine entrepreneurial skill-building with digital culture building. It further contributes to preparing a generation equipped with the knowledge and awareness needed to leverage modern technologies safely and responsibly, in line with the UAE’s vision of establishing an innovation and knowledge-driven economy and nurturing national talents capable of leading future projects with confidence and competence.