Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of 9th Golden Excellence Awards by Diya Global Foundation

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honoured the winners of the 9th Golden Excellence Awards during a ceremony held at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, media personalities and prominent members of the community.

The prestigious evening continued the proud legacy of the Golden Excellence Awards, which have celebrated exceptional achievements and excellence across various fields since 2014. The ninth edition brought together prominent figures from the business, innovation, media and community sectors to recognise their influential contributions and outstanding accomplishments.

The 2026 Golden Excellence Awards and Summit focused on the Year of the Family under the theme “Growing in Unity,” highlighting the importance of building stronger families and communities while promoting a culture of coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect.

Organised by Diya Global Foundation in collaboration with Vertex Events, the Golden Excellence Awards recognise business and community leaders who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and made meaningful contributions to their respective fields.

In his opening remarks to the award winners, distinguished guests, and the Chairman, members and supporters of Diya India Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his pleasure at attending the 9th Golden Excellence Awards and the 2026 Year of the Family Summit under the theme “Growing in Unity.”

He thanked Professor Dr S.C. Manchanda and everyone associated with the Foundation for bringing the gathering together once again in Dubai. The Golden Excellence Awards celebrate excellence, service and achievement, while reminding everyone during the UAE’s Year of the Family that strong families are the foundation of excellence, resilient communities and prosperous nations.

He said that the UAE celebrates excellence in one form or another almost every day, and that the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has transformed the country into a beacon of progress committed to excellence in every field of human endeavour. Societies flourish when individuals and institutions are empowered to fulfil their potential through knowledge, skill, compassion and a commitment to serving others, while the President’s vision for the country’s future is rooted in a profound commitment to human wellbeing. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate embodies confidence, innovation, enterprise and optimism as a city that welcomes talent, rewards ambition and continually reimagines what is possible through the innovation, determination and collective involvement of its people.

He added that the gathering reflected this same spirit by celebrating the winners of this year’s Golden Excellence Awards, whose outstanding contributions have served society and improved people’s quality of life. Their achievements reflect their character, intellect and unwavering determination. Each recipient has attained distinction and, more importantly, used their knowledge, discipline and leadership to serve humanity and the public good while creating confidence and hope for the future. They all deserved sincere congratulations and appreciation.

He noted that the summit theme, “Growing in Unity,” was especially fitting for the occasion. The Year of Family reminds us that unity begins when parents teach their children respect, honesty and responsibility. It is strengthened by grandparents who pass on memory, language and culture to younger generations, and by brothers and sisters who learn from an early age to care for one another. The family is where people first discover who they are, where they belong and what they owe to themselves and others. There is a deep conviction in the UAE, and also in India, that strong families build strong communities and strong communities build strong nations.

He explained that the UAE draws its strength from people of many nations who live together in dignity, cohesion, peace, tolerance and mutual respect. For generations, the Indian community has contributed to the UAE’s success story, enriching Emirati society through its professionalism, entrepreneurship, dedication and friendship while strengthening the bonds between the two countries. The UAE deeply values its long-standing relationship with the people of India, and both countries will continue working together to deepen mutual understanding, cooperation and shared progress.

He concluded by stressing that the Year of the Family invites everyone to reflect on the values they cherish and pass on to their children and grandchildren. Supporting parents, encouraging young people, caring for elders, including People of Determination, upholding human values and safeguarding human dignity are the true measures of a compassionate, mature and flourishing society.

The recipients honoured during the evening demonstrated not only professional excellence but also a deep commitment to using their talents for the benefit of others, and they deserved renewed congratulations. Diya India Foundation also deserved recognition for its continuing commitment to excellence, compassion and human progress. Family unity, professional excellence and friendship between India and the UAE remain shared commitments that require continued cooperation to build stronger families, stronger communities and a brighter future for both countries.

The distinguished recipients included Ahsan Rasheed, Chairman and Founder of Peace Homes Development, who received the Golden Excellence Award for Real Estate Leader of the Year 2026.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Founder and Chairman of Nikai Group, was honoured with the Golden Excellence Award for Electronic Product Design Leader, while Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, received the Golden Excellence Award for Fintech, Digital Asset and Blockchain Excellence. Several other prominent business leaders and achievers from various sectors were also recognised during the evening.

Pushkin Agha, Founder and CEO of Vertex Events, expressed his deep gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for his patronage, esteemed presence and inspiring address centred on the Year of the Family.

Agha said, “As a team, we are deeply grateful and honoured to have Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak attend the Golden Excellence Awards and share his valuable thoughts on the importance of family, stronger communities and coexistence. We are deeply honoured to have received his patronage since 2014.”

He added, “The purpose of this event is not only to recognise excellence but also to inspire business and community leaders to connect, collaborate and contribute towards building stronger and more inclusive communities.”

Ahsan Rasheed, Chairman and Founder of Peace Homes Development and a key partner of the event, expressed his pleasure at participating in the prestigious celebration.

Rasheed appreciated the opportunity to meet and connect with leading business personalities, decision-makers and community leaders, emphasising the importance of such platforms in encouraging meaningful networking and productive collaboration.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Founder and Chairman of Nikai Group, spoke about his long-standing association with and continued commitment to the Golden Excellence Awards since 2014.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in bringing together business leaders and community members while promoting meaningful relationships, collaboration and coexistence.

Raghav Agarwal, CEO of Dabur International, highlighted the importance of engaging with community leaders and the role businesses can play in supporting families and society, particularly in line with the Year of the Family. He also expressed his happiness at receiving the Dabur Amla Award.

The organisers extended their warm congratulations to all the winners and expressed their appreciation to the sponsors, partners and supporters whose valuable contributions helped make the 9th Golden Excellence Awards a memorable and successful occasion.

Diya Global Foundation and Vertex Events are now preparing for the 10th Golden Excellence Awards next year, with plans to deliver a larger and more impactful celebration under a new and meaningful theme.