Dubai Press Club announces DP World as Arab Media Summit strategic partner for 11th straight year

DUBAI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club, organiser of the Arab Media Summit, has welcomed the renewed participation of DP World as a Strategic Partner for the Summit's upcoming edition, which is scheduled to take place in September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, expressed her appreciation at the continued support for the event from DP World, one of Dubai's foremost economic institutions, as well as one of the leading global businesses representing the region. The partnership reflects the strong synergy between the media and economic sectors in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development, not only across the Arab world but also globally, she noted.

The enduring partnership with DP World has enabled the Summit to constantly redefine itself as a platform dedicated to advancing Arab media, enhancing its competitiveness, and elevating its role and message, Al Marri said.

“There is no doubt that DP World's significant international presence has helped amplify Dubai's and the UAE's soft power,” she noted. “At a time of rapid global transformation, major economic institutions play a key role in enhancing nations’ soft power, framing their message and reinforcing their global standing.”

Al Marri also praised DP World's substantial economic contribution as one of the UAE's largest and most prominent global enterprises, with operations and investments spanning dozens of strategic markets across Africa, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. She further commended the group’s role as an influential partner in carrying the UAE's message of goodwill and cooperation to the world, while underscoring its commitment to creating new economic opportunities that serve communities around the world and support their development aspirations.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World's Board of Directors, said that DP World's partnership with the Arab Media Summit for the 11th consecutive year reflects its firm belief in the importance of the event and its role as the Arab world's foremost media gathering, as well as its contribution in inspiring media professionals to explore new ways of advancing the sector's content and reach.

Kazim said, “We are pleased to extend our collaboration as a Strategic Partner of the Arab Media Summit, which brings together leading political and media figures from the region and around the world. We are confident that Arab media will emerge from this gathering with new ideas and insights that will strengthen cooperation, advance Arab media leadership, and enhance its competitiveness on the global media landscape.”

He added, “We are proud to contribute to strengthening the UAE's and Dubai's soft power by showcasing their empowering and innovative strategies to the world through our operations across six continents. The integration of the soft power of major economic institutions with the role of media provides a platform that boosts confidence in future opportunities while conveying national values and supporting sustainable development and stability.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, affirmed that the renewed partnership with DP World builds on a longstanding and productive collaboration that has supported the growth and evolution of the Arab Media Summit over the years. The robust partnership stands as a model of successful collaboration, highlighting its role in the Summit's continued development, expanded reach, and increasingly diverse agenda and participation, she added.

Al Mulla said that, as the Summit continues to expand its agenda and broaden dialogue on the future of media, it remains committed to strengthening partnerships that enable it to fulfil its mission and role to the fullest. She added that the renewed collaboration with DP World will further reinforce the region's leading media gathering, drawing on a diversity of experiences and expertise while keeping pace with the transformations shaping the media sector and responding to the aspirations of new generations.

The upcoming edition of the Arab Media Summit marks a significant milestone, with the event set to become the largest ever since the launch of the Arab Media Forum in 2001. This year's Summit will encompass 10 forums held over three days, convening approximately 6,000 participants, including senior political and economic figures, leading media executives, distinguished Arab and international media personalities, editors-in-chief, writers, thinkers, content creators, and influencers from across the Arab world and beyond.

Featuring an expanded agenda, discussions across the forums will cover the entire media spectrum, while the Summit's main programme will be complemented by a series of accompanying events designed to further advance the strategic objectives of the Arab world's largest media gathering.