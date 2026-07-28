UAE Space Agency: 90-day grace period to regularise status of entities operating in national space sector

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency calls upon all companies, organisations, public and private entities, and individuals currently operating or wishing to operate within the UAE space sector to take the initiative to regularise their status, complete all regulatory requirements, and obtain the necessary licences and permits within a 90-day grace period starting from 27th July 2026. This is in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (46) of 2023 concerning the Regulation of the Space Sector.

This step supports the Agency’s efforts to strengthen the regulatory governance of the national space sector. It also contributes to establishing an integrated investment and operational environment that fosters the sustainable growth of space activities, while keeping pace with the advanced position achieved by the UAE in space science and technology.

Osama Al Shehhi, Director of the Space Licencing and Permits Office at the UAE Space Agency, stated, “The law prohibits the practice of any space activities or other activities related to the space sector that fall under its provisions, without obtaining the necessary permits or approvals from the UAE Space Agency, in accordance with the approved regulations and requirements.”

Al Shehhi explained that the licencing and permitting framework represents one of the fundamental pillars for ensuring the growth of a competitive, safe, and sustainable space sector in the UAE. Through this call, the Agency aims to enable all entities operating in the sector to fulfill compliance requirements and benefit from the advanced regulatory environment provided by the UAE to support innovation and investment in space activities.

Al Shehhi added, “We invite all companies, organisations, and individuals who are currently engaged in, or intend to engage in, space activities or activities related to the space sector to contact the UAE Space Agency and begin the registration and licencing procedures within the specified timeframe. This will ensure that their operations are aligned with the approved legal and regulatory frameworks.”

Furthermore, Al Shehhi emphasised that after the expiration of the specified deadline, the supervisory and legal measures stipulated by law will be taken against non-compliant entities in accordance with the applicable legislation in the UAE.

The UAE Space Agency also called on all entities wishing to obtain further information regarding licences, permits, and compliance requirements to contact the Agency through its official communication channels.

The Agency continues its efforts to support the growth and competitiveness of companies operating in the national space sector, in line with the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031. These efforts aim to strengthen national industrial capabilities, support both emerging and established companies, facilitate their access to local and international markets, accelerate knowledge and technology transfer, and foster partnerships between the public and private sectors.