Abdulla Al Hamed, Meta discuss enhancing cooperation in digital governance, content safety

LONDON, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of National Media Authority (NMA), met with Kojo Boakye, Meta's Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye, in London to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Meta in the fields of digital governance and content safety.

The meeting formed part of the NMA's efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global digital platforms and support the development of a safe, innovative and responsible digital media ecosystem that keeps pace with the rapid transformations in the media sector.

The two sides reviewed a number of priority issues, including digital policies, platform governance, responsible artificial intelligence, and combating misinformation. They also explored opportunities for cooperation and the launch of joint initiatives aimed at advancing the digital media environment, enhancing trust in content, and fostering greater innovation across the sector.

They further discussed prospects for cooperation in supporting the digital media ecosystem and leveraging Meta's latest technologies and solutions in line with the UAE's vision of building a globally competitive media model driven by innovation, strengthening the competitiveness of the creative economy, and opening new investment opportunities in the media and digital industries.

Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE's vision for the media sector is founded on the firm belief that media has become a key driver of economic growth, a fundamental pillar of the creative economy, a tool for building trust, reinforcing national identity, and enhancing the country's competitiveness. He noted that the UAE's leadership has established an advanced model that combines innovation, flexible legislation, and openness to global partnerships to shape the future of media.

He said the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global destination for investment in the media, technology and creative industries, supported by an advanced legislative framework, sophisticated digital infrastructure, and a flexible business environment that provides promising opportunities for international companies to expand into regional and global markets, thereby increasing the contribution of the orange economy to sustainable development.

Al Hamed added that cooperation with Meta represents a model for the strategic partnerships the UAE seeks to build with leading global digital platforms. Such partnerships contribute to the development of digital policies, promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and support a more reliable and innovative media environment, while also investing in national talent and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise to advance the future of media and reinforce the UAE's leadership in this vital sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman of the National Media Authority was given a demonstration by Meta's team of the Orion augmented reality glasses, one of the company's latest innovations integrating augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies.

He was briefed on the glasses' advanced capabilities in delivering interactive experiences and their potential to support the development of digital content creation, enhance communication and media practices, and expand AI applications across the creative and media sectors.

The meeting was attended by Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the National Media Authority; Muhammad Abushaqra, AI Ethicist, Global Policy Development Lead, Core Policy at Meta, and Sylvia Musalagani, Safety Policy Lead for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye at Meta.