Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre unveils new brand identity

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has unveiled its new brand identity, in alignment with Abu Dhabi's vision to build a smart and proactive healthcare ecosystem, capable of predicting health risks, enabling early intervention, and delivering prevention and personalised care at scale.

The move marks a new phase in its journey since its establishment in 2019 and an important milestone in its ongoing evolution and continued commitment to advancing public health across the emirate, helping to improve quality of life, promote long-term health, and build a healthier community.

At a time when the world is witnessing a shift in the concept of healthcare, from treating disease to predicting and preventing it, ADPHC continues to lead this transformation in the emirate by developing a public health ecosystem that places prevention at the forefront of its priorities, and leverages knowledge, data, innovation, and artificial intelligence to empower individuals to make better health decisions, and to build a healthier, more resilient and sustainable community.

The new corporate identity embodies this direction and reflects the centre's mission to contribute to building a healthcare ecosystem that focuses on people before illness and prioritises prevention over treatment. To achieve this vision, the centre drives its efforts through three strategic, interconnected public health priorities: early detection and prevention, building a health-conscious population, and strengthening system-level readiness, which together form the foundation for a healthcare ecosystem capable of predicting risks, intervening early, and proactively protecting community health.

The centre has translated these priorities into an integrated ecosystem comprising more than 40 public health programmes covering various aspects of prevention, early detection, health promotion, and emergency preparedness and response, contributing to building a smart healthcare system that supports individuals across all stages of life.

In the area of early prediction and prevention, the centre leads the IFHAS programme, which enhances early detection of risk factors and diseases, enabling timely intervention and limiting their progression. This is complemented by the Pre-Marital Genetic Screening Programme, which supports the prevention of hereditary diseases and empowers families to make informed health decisions, and the Personal Weight Management Programme, which delivers an integrated model of preventive care through personalised treatment plans designed to meet individual needs and prevent obesity and chronic disease.

The centre also leads specialised programmes spanning cancer prevention, immunisation, communicable and non-communicable disease control, occupational health, environmental health, mental wellbeing and community health, reflecting a comprehensive approach focused on improving population health, preventing disease and enhancing quality of life.

In support of empowering communities to adopt healthier lifestyles, the SEHHI programme promotes healthy nutrition and fosters positive dietary behaviours, while the annual Festival of Health serves as a platform that brings together community members and cross-sector partners to deliver interactive experiences that strengthen health literacy and translate awareness into sustained behavioural change.

The centre also works in partnership with government entities, healthcare providers, the private sector and academic institutions to implement ongoing community programmes and initiatives that encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, encompassing physical activity, healthy nutrition, mental wellbeing, sleep health and the creation of health-enabling environments, reinforcing healthy behaviour change and making healthy choices part of the daily lives of community members.

The use of data and artificial intelligence represents one of the key enablers of this transformation. ADPHC works to harness health data and advanced analytics to monitor health trends, identify population-level risk factors, support evidence-based decision-making, and design more precise and targeted preventive interventions. This approach supports a shift from responding to health challenges after they arise to predicting them before they occur and intervening early to limit their impact, advancing prevention and personalised care at scale and supporting the development of a smarter, more proactive healthcare ecosystem.

In parallel, the centre continues to strengthen public health system readiness through developing epidemiological surveillance capabilities, enhancing health monitoring, supporting data-driven decision-making and improving emergency health response capacity. The Unified Medical Operations Command Centre, operating in collaboration with more than 100 healthcare facilities, government entities and strategic partners, represents an advanced model of a healthcare ecosystem capable of predicting, preparing for and efficiently responding to risks, reinforcing community health protection and ensuring the sustainability of the health system.

Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said, "Our new identity marks a new milestone in the journey of public health development in Abu Dhabi. The future will not be measured solely by our ability to treat disease, but by our ability to predict and prevent it. Through knowledge, data, innovation and partnerships, we are working to empower every individual to live a healthier life, and to build a smarter, more proactive healthcare ecosystem that enhances quality of life, and cements Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global model in public health."