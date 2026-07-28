Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak after 42 days, keeps border with DRC closed

KAMPALA, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Uganda has officially declared an end to its Ebola outbreak after completing the 42-day monitoring period following the recovery of the last patient on 14th June.

The authorities confirmed that the country's border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo will remain closed, as the neighbouring country continues to record a rise in Ebola cases.

Bloomberg reported that Uganda's Minister of Health, Chris Baryomunsi, attributed the country's success in containing the outbreak to sustained government investment in building a resilient public health system. He warned, however, that the virus continues to pose a threat to the region.