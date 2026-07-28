EU condemns attack on French diplomats in Tehran

BRUSSELS, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU unequivocally condemns the aggression against two diplomats of the Embassy of France in Tehran perpetrated by Iranian security forces on July 19.

A statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on Iran reads, "Such acts constitute a blatant violation of the Vienna Conventions and jeopardise the very conduct of diplomatic relations.

"The EU stands in solidarity with France and calls upon Iran to hold the perpetrators accountable and to fully abide by its international commitments."