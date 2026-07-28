Saqr Ghobash, Nawaf Salam discuss strengthening UAE-Lebanon ties, joint Arab cooperation

BEIRUT, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Beirut with Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, at the Grand Serail.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Lebanese Republic and ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest and stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation to support joint Arab action and enhance security and stability across the region.

The meeting reflects the shared commitment to strengthening the fraternal relations between the UAE and Lebanon and reinforcing consultation and coordination on issues of mutual interest. It also underscores the UAE's commitment to supporting joint Arab action and its belief in the importance of unifying efforts to promote stability and development, and to support initiatives that serve the interests of Arab peoples and fulfil their aspirations for a more prosperous future.