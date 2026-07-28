Saqr Ghobash, Nabih Berri discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation, UAE-Lebanon fraternal ties

BEIRUT, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Beirut with Nabih Berri, Lebanese Parliament Speaker, at the Lebanese Parliament headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Lebanon, and explored ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and exchange expertise between the FNC and the Lebanese Parliament in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

Both sides affirmed that UAE-Lebanon relations are founded on deep-rooted fraternal ties and a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields.

They stressed the importance of further developing channels of communication and coordination between the two legislative institutions in support of the bilateral partnership and in line with the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries to reinforce stability and advance development and joint Arab cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening bilateral relations and promoting dialogue and cooperation in a way that contributes to enhancing security, stability, development and prosperity across the region.