Sharjah Charity International settles debts for 325 inmates in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) helped relieve the distress of 325 indebted inmates and individuals facing financial hardship during the first half of 2026 by settling their outstanding financial obligations.

This came as part of its humanitarian efforts aimed at restoring stability to struggling families through its "Relieving Distress" project, which the SCI implements to support the most vulnerable groups.

Mohammed Saleem Al Menai, Director of the Assistance Department at Sharjah Charity International (SCI), said that the "Relieving Distress" project embodies one of the most prominent forms of social solidarity because of its direct impact on restoring stability to the lives of beneficiaries and their families.

He stressed that the SCI is committed to studying cases in accordance with precise regulations and criteria to ensure that support reaches those who are eligible.