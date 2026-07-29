International Charity Organisation reports AED353 million in H1 projects

AJMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation said the value of its projects exceeded AED353 million in the first half of 2026, marking a 15 percent increase from the same period last year.

The projects, implemented in the UAE and abroad, covered healthcare, education, water, food assistance, humanitarian relief and charitable construction projects, including mosques, Quran memorisation centres and residential villages.

Charitable investments totalled AED14 million, while in-kind donations exceeded AED27 million. Healthcare projects amounted to AED38 million and charitable complex projects reached AED63 million.

Education projects totalled AED71 million, while projects supporting orphans and families reached AED64 million. Seasonal initiatives and food assistance amounted to AED30 million, followed by mosque projects at AED24 million and water projects at AED22 million.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the organisation continues its humanitarian mission under the guidance and support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

He said the continued trust of donors strengthens the organisation's commitment to supporting people in need in the UAE and in countries facing conflict or humanitarian hardship, adding that the true value of its work lies in its direct humanitarian impact.

Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, said that the organisation continues to expand partnerships with government entities, the private sector and individual donors to broaden its humanitarian initiatives and reach more vulnerable communities.

Al Khaja said the organisation will continue implementing its future plans, with a focus on investing in projects within the UAE while maintaining support for communities in need abroad.