UAE floating hospital fits prosthetic limbs for 51 Palestinian patients

AL ARISH, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has fitted prosthetic limbs for 51 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the "Step of Hope" programme under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing medical and rehabilitation support to the Palestinian people.

The Step of Hope programme aims to rehabilitate amputees through an integrated medical and rehabilitation system that includes medical assessments, the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy, mobility rehabilitation and ongoing medical follow-up to help patients adapt to their prostheses, regain mobility and return to their daily lives.

The programme remains ongoing, with specialist medical teams continuing to provide personalised physiotherapy and rehabilitation plans tailored to each patient's condition to maximise recovery and treatment outcomes.

The Step of Hope programme is supported by a number of UAE humanitarian organisations, including the International Charity Organisation, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation and Dar Al Ber Society, reflecting the UAE's approach of unifying humanitarian efforts and strengthening partnerships to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The UAE floating hospital continues to provide specialised medical and rehabilitation services through advanced facilities and specialised medical teams, underscoring the UAE's commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare and rehabilitation programmes that improve patients' quality of life and support their reintegration into society.

The Step of Hope programme forms part of the UAE's humanitarian initiatives under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aim to provide specialised healthcare, expand rehabilitation services and help alleviate the humanitarian impact of the crisis in the Gaza Strip.