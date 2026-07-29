Abu Dhabi to host 6th Spartan World Championship in Al Wathba Desert

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council will host the sixth edition of the Spartan World Championship, a major international obstacle course and endurance racing event, from 19th to 22nd November 2026 in Al Wathba Desert, Abu Dhabi.

The championship will bring together thousands of elite athletes, professionals, and challenge enthusiasts from around the globe.

Hosted in Abu Dhabi for the sixth consecutive year, the championship builds on the success of previous editions, which attracted strong participation from athletes and competitors from different continents.

The championship will feature a four-day programme of races and challenges. Action begins on 19th November with the Neon Night Challenge, an exclusive women-only 5km race featuring 20 obstacles. The second race will take place in a closed environment to ensure the highest levels of privacy, supervised entirely by a female crew and with no media coverage or photography.

Competition continues on 20th November with the Open Night Challenge, a night race open to men and women over a 5km course featuring 20 obstacles, offering participants a distinctive experience amid the desert landscape after dark.

The main event will take place on 21st November, featuring the Spartan Beast World Championship, a 21km race with more than 30 obstacles, bringing together elite and age-group qualifiers, as well as open category participants. Youth races ranging from 1km to 3km will also be held on the same day, encouraging young athletes to experience obstacle racing in a safe and competitive environment.

The championship concludes on 22nd November with the Spartan Super race over 10km with 25 obstacles, alongside the Spartan World Team Relay Championship, featuring mixed teams of three athletes representing their countries in a competitive team format. The day will also include the open 5km Sprint Race, providing members of the community with the opportunity to experience the Spartan challenge in the Al Wathba Desert.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the event reflects the emirate’s advanced sports infrastructure and outstanding organisational expertise, which have helped establish Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for hosting major international championships

“The championship aligns with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision of promoting sports participation and encouraging a culture of physical activity across all segments of society, while supporting sports tourism and attracting visitors from international markets, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports destination," he added.

The Spartan World Championship is one of the leading obstacle and endurance racing events worldwide, testing participants’ physical and mental abilities through diverse courses featuring challenges designed to measure strength, speed, endurance and determination.

The unique sandy terrain of Al Wathba Desert is one of the championship’s defining features, offering a distinctive competitive experience on the Spartan global circuit.

The previous edition of the Spartan World Championship attracted more than 6,300 male and female athletes from over 70 countries, in addition to strong spectator attendance, reflecting the championship’s continued global growth and the increasing popularity of its competitions, which combine physical and mental challenges amid the unique desert environment of Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.