ADNOC Distribution launches 'Engage' advertising platform

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution on Wednesday launched Engage by ADNOC, a retail media network designed to connect brands with customers across its integrated mobility, convenience and digital ecosystem.

Engage by ADNOC is the first full-funnel retail media network operated in the UAE by a mobility and convenience retailer, enabling brands to connect with customers at key moments throughout their daily journeys using data-driven, relevant advertising.

Unlike traditional out-of-home advertising, the platform combines physical and digital media inventory with insights and first-party data from ADNOC Rewards members, enabling brands to run full-funnel marketing campaigns within a single ecosystem.

ADNOC Distribution's network in the UAE serves nearly 700,000 customers every day across its service stations and attracts more than 250 million annual transactions.

Powered by insights from more than 2.7 million ADNOC Rewards members, Engage by ADNOC helps brands deliver more relevant customer experiences while measuring campaign impact, with all audience insights used in accordance with applicable data privacy requirements and customer consent frameworks.

Jacqueline Elboghdadi, Chief Marketing Officer at ADNOC Distribution, said, “Engage by ADNOC reflects our continued evolution as a mobility and convenience retailer. As we pursue our strategy to accelerate growth in Non-Fuel Retail, we are creating a differentiated network that is designed to unlock new value for brands, consumers and our business.

"Every marketer needs the ability to turn audience insights into measurable business outcomes. Through our network and customer data platform, we are enabling more meaningful and measurable advertising across the customer journey, helping brands reach consumers when they are most receptive and clearly measure campaign impact.”

From sofa to station, Engage by ADNOC enables brands to connect with customers across ADNOC Distribution's digital and physical channels, from the ADNOC Rewards app and online platforms to screens across service stations and Oasis by ADNOC stores.

Enabled by ADNOC Distribution's AI and Digital Transformation (AIDT) programme, the platform leverages first-party data, analytics and AI to help brands drive consideration and conversion and measure campaign effectiveness. With approximately two-thirds of fuel transactions in the UAE taking place across ADNOC Distribution's network, it also provides access to one of the country's highest-frequency consumer audiences.

The launch supports ADNOC Distribution’s Non-Fuel Retail growth strategy, which delivered more than 14 percent year-on-year gross profit growth in 2025 and is underpinned by the company’s strategy to accelerate growth in Non-Fuel Retail.

Engage by ADNOC is expected to generate more than $25 million in cumulative gross profit over its first five years, creating a new scalable revenue stream supported by data, analytics and AI.

Engage by ADNOC brings together a growing ecosystem of strategic partners, including Publicis, Pyxis, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), LiveRamp and Network International, combining expertise across media, AI, data and measurement. ADNOC Distribution will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand Engage by ADNOC's capabilities and offerings in line with customer needs and future growth opportunities across its markets.

Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Türkiye, said, "ADNOC Distribution has built one of the UAE's most compelling consumer ecosystems, creating a unique retail media opportunity for brands. We are proud to partner on Engage by ADNOC and help unlock its scale, audience connectivity and measurable impact for advertisers.”

Mukhles Odeh, CEO of Pyxis, said, “Engage by ADNOC marks a significant leap forward in digital advertising for brands. Through this strategic partnership, we are creating a unique advertising platform that enables brands to connect with customers in real-time, creating impactful and measurable experiences. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for digital advertising and retail media."

Oliver Klander, Regional Vice President, MENA Brands, LiveRamp, said, “ADNOC Distribution’s coverage and first-party data ecosystem create attractive opportunities for brands. Through privacy-conscious data collaboration and measurement capabilities, we are helping advertisers connect with audiences more efficiently while maintaining responsible data practices.”

Görkem Köseoğlu, Group Chief Customer and AI Officer at Network International, said, “By combining Network’s spend insights with advertising performance, 'Engage by ADNOC' gives brands a clearer understanding of campaign effectiveness and business outcomes. Together, we will deliver actionable intelligence that brands can use to make informed decisions.”