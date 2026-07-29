Emirates Stallions Group delivers AED766.69 million revenue in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), a subsidiary of IHC, on Wednesday reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to AED766.69 million for the six months ended 30th June 2026, while net profit rose 44 percent to AED166.30 million.

The company's operational profit before tax increased 47 percent to AED193.48 million, reflecting continued operational efficiencies, disciplined execution and the strength of ESG’s diversified business portfolio.

Gross profit increased 19 percent year-on-year to AED263.64 million, while total assets grew 11 percent to AED4.8 billion and total equity increased 10 percent to AED3.2 billion.

The first-half performance was driven by continued operational improvements, effective capital allocation and resilient contributions from ESG's diversified portfolio, particularly across its Development and Human Resources businesses. ESG’s ongoing portfolio optimisation initiatives further strengthened overall profitability while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and investment.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said, "Our performance demonstrates the strength of ESG's diversified portfolio and the value of building businesses with long-term fundamentals. As we continue to invest across our priority sectors, we remain focused on expanding our asset base, maintaining financial discipline and creating lasting value for our shareholders."

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, stated, "The first half benefited from disciplined execution, improved efficiencies and prudent capital management across our businesses. Our Development and Human Resources verticals delivered particularly strong contributions during the period, while our streamlined portfolio further strengthened profitability.

"We remain focused on executing our strategic growth initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency across our businesses and investing in opportunities that support sustainable profitable growth.”

During the period, ESG continued to execute its strategic growth initiatives across its diversified portfolio. A key milestone was the launch of Rotana Residences on Al Reem Island, with an estimated gross development value of approximately AED1 billion.

Across its portfolio, ESG's subsidiaries continued to deliver positive operational and commercial performance, supporting the company's overall financial results and strategic objectives during the period.