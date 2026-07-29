DAE completes $9.0 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd on Wednesday announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of 100 percent of the outstanding share capital of Macquarie AirFinance Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (MAF).

The enterprise value is approximately US$9.0 billion, including the impact of changes to MAF’s fleet between announcing the transaction and closing.

DAE now has a fleet of approximately 1,000 owned, managed and committed aircraft. The owned and managed fleet is on lease to over 175 airlines in over 75 countries.

In addition, DAE has commitments to acquire roughly 150 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR, and trading counterparties.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “With a track record of successful transformational acquisitions, the closing of MAF marks another milestone on our journey. Our current fleet size makes us the third-largest lessor globally, both by fleet value and number of owned and managed aircraft.

"This transaction also allows us to deepen our long-standing relationships with Boeing and Airbus. Delivery slots on our orderbook now extend into the 2030s, giving us the flexibility to better support our airline customers’ fleet requirements," he said.

This transaction was originally announced in February 2026. DAE was advised by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and KPMG.