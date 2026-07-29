Dubai awards record 237 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has recognised 237 hotels in the third cycle of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) Stamp for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and responsible hospitality practices.

Marking a 55 percent increase on the 153 hotels honoured in the second cycle and more than triple the 70 hotels recognised when the programme launched in 2023, the growth underlines the Dubai hospitality sector’s commitment to responsible, sustainable tourism, while supporting the UAE's international commitments to sustainable development, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The third cycle of the sustainability award programme concluded with 22 Gold, 92 Silver and 123 Bronze awards presented to hotels that demonstrated excellence in meeting DET's Sustainability Requirements.

The criteria span environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas including energy and water efficiency, waste management, responsible sourcing, employee engagement, guest awareness, community initiatives and climate action.

The significant growth in the number of recognised hotels reflects an increasingly systematic approach to sustainability across Dubai’s hospitality sector, with hotels embedding these requirements into day-to-day operations, while advancing Dubai's broader environmental, economic and tourism ambitions.

Hotels that submitted for the DST Stamp were subject to a comprehensive assessment process conducted by independent third-party assessors, with the final results reviewed and approved by a senior jury committee to ensure transparency, consistency and adherence to DET's 19 Sustainability Requirements.

Awarded hotels retain their tier for one year, encouraging the continuous improvement and long-term sustainability across Dubai's hospitality sector.

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance at the DET and Head of the DET Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee, said, “Guided by our city’s visionary leadership, the DST Stamp was introduced in 2023 to champion sustainable practices and set new benchmarks for excellence in environmental stewardship, simultaneously contributing towards meeting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals."

He said that the strong increase in the number of hotels meeting the criteria for recognition in this latest cycle of the Dubai DST Stamp shows the commitment with which Dubai’s hospitality sector is embedding sustainability into everyday operations.

By recognising hotels that meet DET's 19 Sustainability Requirements, the DST Stamp provides travellers with a trusted, independently verified benchmark for responsible hospitality while strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai's tourism sector.

Hotels that were not recognised in this cycle are encouraged to build on their progress and participate in future editions, as the DST Stamp programme continues to grow year-on-year and extend its reach across the emirate.

The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp forms part of DET's wider sustainability strategy to accelerate the tourism sector's transition towards a low-carbon, resource-efficient future.

To support hotels in meeting these ambitions, DET provides practical tools and training that help embed sustainability across the sector. These include the Carbon Calculator, which enables hotels to track and reduce emissions while identifying cost savings, and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism course on the Dubai Way platform, delivered by the Dubai College of Tourism to build sector-wide expertise.

Further enhancements to the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp are expected to be introduced in future cycles, as DET continues to evolve the programme in line with Dubai’s wider sustainability and accessibility ambitions.