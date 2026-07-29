Ghitha Holding reports AED3.4 billion in revenue in H1

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghitha Holding PJSC, a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of 2PointZero, announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended 30th June 2026.

During the first half of the year, revenue grew by 28 percent YoY to AED3.4 billion, reflecting continued momentum across the group’s core business segments and sustained demand across essential food categories.

Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with revenue increasing by 34 percent YoY to AED1.7 billion.

Gross profit rose by 11 percent YoY to AED666.2 million in H1 2026, supported by the group’s higher revenue base and continued growth across its diversified operations.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said, “We continued to advance our fresh-produce strategy through NRTC’s acquisition of Taaza, strengthening our presence in the fruits and vegetables segment and enhancing our farm-to-market capabilities.

“Building on this momentum, our subsidiaries Al Ain Farms and NRTC also signed an MoU to launch Al Ain Taaza, bringing together the complementary capabilities of Al Ain Farms Group and NRTC Group to establish a locally integrated juice platform."

At the operational level, Ghitha progressed its SAP implementation to enhance efficiency, integration, data visibility and scalability across the platform.

The wider transformation is designed to modernise the group’s technology infrastructure, improve supply-chain visibility, and support more data-driven decision-making.

Looking ahead, the group remains focused on disciplined growth, scaling its integrated food and agriculture platforms, and pursuing opportunities that support its strategic objectives. Ghitha will continue to drive operational efficiencies, advance digital capabilities, strengthen category leadership, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term food security objectives.