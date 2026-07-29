National Guard Commander, Abu Dhabi Airports CEO discuss enhancing security, passenger safety

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, has received Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, to discuss strengthening cooperation in support of national security and institutional partnership.

During the meeting at the National Guard Command, the two sides discussed cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including enhancing coordination, exchanging expertise, boosting readiness, and protecting critical infrastructure. These efforts aim to reinforce aviation security, safeguard airports, ensure passenger safety, and facilitate travel in line with the highest international standards.

They also reviewed several initiatives and opportunities aimed at advancing the work system, expanding the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and leveraging best practices to develop institutional and operational capabilities, thereby enhancing performance efficiency and fortifying integration among relevant national entities.