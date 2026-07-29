Dubai Investments increases ownership in Clemenceau Medical Centre Dubai to 100%

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Investments has completed the acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Clemenceau Medical Centre Dubai (CMC Dubai), increasing the group's ownership from 20 percent to 100 percent.

The transaction was completed through Dubai Investments Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments. Following the transaction, CMC Dubai becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.

Located in Dubai Healthcare City, CMC Dubai has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, specialised treatment capabilities and complex medical procedures since commencing operations in 2020. The hospital currently operates more than 100 inpatient beds.

Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "The 100 percent ownership of Clemenceau Medical Centre Dubai reflects the group’s conviction in the long-term growth potential of the healthcare sector and the strategy of increasing ownership in high-quality businesses where the group can create greater value through active stewardship and long-term investment."

He added that full ownership provides Dubai Investments with enhanced strategic and operational flexibility, enabling the group to support CMC Dubai's expansion, strengthen its specialised healthcare offering and fully benefit from its future growth.