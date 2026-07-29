DEWA enhances cable's life-cycle through in-house developed smart system

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its in-house developed Optimum Management System for the Life of Distribution Cables, which is protected under intellectual property (IP) rights in the UAE, has achieved significant results since its operational deployment within DEWA’s Distribution Power Division in 2022.

The system has contributed to reducing cable failure rates and delivering substantial operational and financial benefits.

The system was awarded a five-star rating at the International Best Practice Competition, where it was recognised as a global standard for network reliability and asset management. The system analyses cable and circuit data to identify components most at risk of age-related deterioration.

Since the project’s inception, it has identified and isolated more than 500 affected components, supporting more proactive inspection, maintenance and replacement planning.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “Our continuous efforts in research and development, coupled with our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation among DEWA employees, have resulted in the development of pioneering solutions that enhance the efficiency and resilience of the power network."

He said that the system embodies DEWA’s proactive approach to managing critical assets by leveraging Big Data and advanced analytics to support decision-making and improve maintenance and operational efficiency. The system also enhances the reliability and sustainability of the distribution network, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid growth and supporting the emirate’s sustainable development goals.

“The system enables the transition from traditional maintenance practices to an intelligent approach based on predictive analytics and risk assessment, supporting more accurate and effective decision-making for inspection, maintenance and replacement activities. This enhances the operational readiness of the distribution network, improves asset management performance and helps ensure the continuity of electricity supply according to the highest standards of reliability and efficiency,” Al Tayer added.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said the system uses an intelligent model to analyse technical and operational data from distribution cables. It calculates precise ageing indicators and assesses age-related risks, helping teams to prioritise inspection, maintenance and replacement based on operational importance and asset condition, thereby extending cable life-cycle and improving resource efficiency.

The innovation is part of DEWA’s efforts to develop smart, sustainable infrastructure and reinforce its global leadership in advanced digital asset management while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, reliability and sustainability across Dubai’s electricity network.