Emaar Development, ADCB collaborate to enhance home-buying experience

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Development and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the home-buying experience across Emaar Development's portfolio of ready and off-plan premium residential communities in Dubai.

The collaboration brings together ADCB's mortgage expertise and Emaar Development's market-leading real estate portfolio to provide eligible homebuyers with financing solutions for both ready and off-plan properties through a streamlined, digitally enabled journey.

Clients will also benefit from market-leading financing rates and an innovative off-plan financing solution featuring annually renewable pre-approval until handover, providing greater certainty and flexibility throughout the construction period.

Under the new off-plan financing solution, eligible Emaar Development customers can secure pre-approval for financing of up to 50 percent of a property's value.

Renewable annually, the initial 12-month pre-approval remains valid throughout the construction period until handover.