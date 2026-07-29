Zayed University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology launch Dual Campus Initiative

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have launched the KAIST–ZU Dual Campus Initiative, a long-term strategic platform designed to connect the UAE and the Republic of Korea across education, research, entrepreneurship, and the development of technology-driven solutions.

The initiative establishes a new UAE–Korea knowledge and innovation bridge, bringing together Zayed University’s commitment to developing future-ready talent with KAIST’s global leadership in science, technology and research.

By connecting expertise, accelerating innovation and creating new opportunities for students, researchers and entrepreneurs, the partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for knowledge, advanced technology and future industries.

This first phase of the initiative will establish the foundations of the Dual Campus platform through three flagship programmes: the establishment of the KAIST–ZU Joint Research Institute, Joint Research Workshops and Faculty Collaboration, and the KAIST–ZU Global Startup Hackathon.

The KAIST–ZU Joint Research Institute will serve as the long-term institutional platform for sustained research and innovation collaboration between the two universities. It will support knowledge exchange, joint research activities, and the translation of research outcomes into practical applications and innovation opportunities.

Joint Research Workshops and Faculty Collaboration will connect academic teams from Zayed University and KAIST aligned with national priorities and emerging fields of importance to both countries. The programme will support the development of joint projects, deepen faculty exchange and create a pipeline of collaborative research with the potential to address national, regional and global challenges.

The KAIST–ZU Global Startup Hackathon will bring together students, researchers, entrepreneurs and mentors from both countries to develop technology-driven solutions addressing global challenges and future industry opportunities.

By combining interdisciplinary teamwork with entrepreneurial support, the programme will help participants test ideas, build viable solutions and explore pathways towards startup creation and commercial impact.

Prof Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University, said that the initiative reflects the university's belief that the future of higher education lies in meaningful global collaboration.

"By bringing together Zayed University’s commitment to developing future-ready talent with KAIST’s internationally recognised excellence in science, technology and entrepreneurship, we are creating opportunities that extend far beyond our campuses. Together, we will empower our students, researchers and faculty to transform ideas into real-world solutions and develop solutions with global relevance while strengthening the UAE's position as a destination for innovation, discovery and talent," he added.

Prof. Hyeon Yeo, Executive Chair of the KAIST Global Committee, stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone, bringing together two nations united by a shared commitment to innovation and sustainable advancement. By combining KAIST’s global research excellence with Zayed University’s vision for future-ready talent, we aim to create a platform where ideas, knowledge, and innovation can thrive.”

The KAIST–ZU Dual Campus Initiative reflects Zayed University’s strategic direction to expand globally connected learning and strengthen research and innovation. It also deepens UAE–Republic of Korea strategic alignment to prepare graduates with the skills, global exposure and innovation mindset required to contribute to future industries.