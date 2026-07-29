Al Seer Marine records AED578.9 million in H1 total revenue

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of IHC, announced its financial results for the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), reporting an operating profit of AED89.2 million before fair value adjustments to its investment portfolio, despite continued volatility in maritime trade routes across the GCC.

With total revenue of AED578.9 million, Al Seer Marine demonstrated the strength of its underlying commercial operations and its ability to maintain robust performance.

Al Seer Marine's asset base stood at AED2.30 billion in non-current assets and AED5.53 billion in current assets as of 30th June 2026. The company maintained a solid capital base, with total shareholders' equity of AED3.9 billion.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said, "The first half of 2026 tested the maritime sector in ways few could have anticipated, with global shipping routes disrupted by regional conflict. Yet, relying on our predictive risk management capabilities, we managed to stay ahead of the crisis, taking exceptional measures to protect the interests of our shareholders. All 18 of our commercial vessels were fully deployed worldwide, with zero strandings despite the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that the group launched an emergency plan to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its team members, maintaining full operating capacity across other business verticals, including Innovation, Defence & Technologies, and Yacht Management divisions.

During H1, Al Seer Marine maintained 100 percent operational uptime, progressed deliveries under a strategic national maritime security programme, and expanded its growth platform through agreements with Abu Dhabi Mobility on large-scale robotic 3D printing, RPM on advanced sea ambulance solutions, and The Captains Holding on an integrated maritime ecosystem.

The company also joined the UAE Shipbuilders Consortium, strengthening its role in the development of the UAE’s maritime industrial base.