MoHRE completes 16 million digital transactions during H1

DUBAI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has completed nearly 16 million digital transactions during the first half of 2026 through its smart ecosystem supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The achievement confirms MoHRE’s success in developing an operational model that simplifies the customer journey, shortens transaction completion times, and improves service quality, in line with the UAE Government’s strategic direction to advance digital leadership, enhance government performance efficiency, and achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme.

The continued growth in the use of digital channels reflects the reliability of the ministry’s smart services ecosystem and its ability to provide services 24/7 and across digital platforms, which supports ease of doing business, raises customer satisfaction levels, and enhances the competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

Hamda Al Ghas, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Business Development at MoHRE, said that digital transformation is one of the fundamental pillars of the ministry’s strategy.

“We continue to invest in advanced technologies and employ artificial intelligence and data analytics to develop more efficient, accessible, and proactive services. By doing so, we strive to elevate the customer experience and support the UAE Government’s aspirations for digital leadership,” she added.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation relies on an advanced digital infrastructure in developing its services, which goes beyond the automation of traditional procedures, employing AI technologies and data analytics to create services capable of anticipating customers’ needs and enhancing electronic integration with government entities and partners. This, in turn, serves to raise operational efficiency, enhance decision-making speed, and provide secure, flexible, and interconnected services.

These efforts form part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at building an interconnected and secure digital government ecosystem marked by innovation, flexibility, and easy access to services, which, as a result, enhances labour market readiness for future requirements and supports the UAE’s vision to establish a global model for a digital government rooted in efficiency and proactivity.