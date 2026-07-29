Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

AJMAN, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, at his office in the Emiri Diwan.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Nugraha, in turn, expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman and thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He also commended the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and a number of senior officials.