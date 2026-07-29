Khalid bin Zayed chairs second Board of Trustees meeting of Damj Award for 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Inclusion of People of Determination – Damj, has chaired the second meeting of the Award's Board of Trustees for 2026.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees: Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Sana Mohamed Suhail, Mohamed Taj El Din Al Qadi, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda, and Dr. Layla Al Hyas.

The board commended the winning entities from the Award's inaugural cycle for their outstanding institutional efforts, which have contributed to embedding a culture of excellence in inclusion and creating more empowering environments for People of Determination. These achievements reflect the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing quality of life and expanding opportunities for participation across all segments of society.

The board reviewed the key outcomes of the award's first cycle, highlighting the broad engagement of entities it received from government, private sector, and third sector. The board also reviewed the award's impact in raising institutional awareness of the importance of excellence in inclusion and encouraging entities to adopt more inclusive policies and practices across services, employment, and accessibility.

The board approved a number of strategic directions for the award's second cycle, including expanding its geographical scope to welcome submissions from all emirates across the UAE, enhancing its award pillars and categories to reflect national priorities and emerging developments in inclusion, innovation, and excellence, as well as strengthening the Award's operational framework and approving its budget.

These enhancements will further establish the award as a leading national platform that promotes excellence in the inclusion of People of Determination and ensures the sustainability of its impact.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid affirmed that the continued development of the Damj Award and the expansion of its scope across the UAE reflect the commitment to strengthening its institutional and societal impact, while reinforcing its role as a national platform that encourages entities to adopt more inclusive policies and practices, in line with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to empower People of Determination.

He added, "The achievements of the first cycle of the Damj Award mark an important milestone in embedding inclusion as a sustainable institutional approach founded on equal opportunities, high-quality services, and accessibility. Building on this foundation, we will continue to promote innovation and develop solutions that respond to the evolving needs of People of Determination and their families, while contributing to a more cohesive and inclusive society for all."

Sheikh Khalid also praised the institutional efforts aimed at providing all the enablers needed to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families, while supporting national efforts to create more inclusive environments that respond to their needs.

He emphasised that such support provides strong momentum for the continued development of the Award and the expansion of its impact by strengthening collaboration across sectors and transforming the principles of inclusion into sustainable institutional practices.

Shams Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said, "The continued development of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Inclusion of People of Determination – Damj marks an important milestone in advancing the social sector ecosystem and elevating inclusion from a guiding principle into measurable, sustainable institutional practices that support quality of life and strengthen the participation of People of Determination across all aspects of development."

He added that expanding the Award to the national level reflects a forward-looking approach that keeps pace with future developments while designing more responsive solutions to meet the needs of People of Determination and their families, enhancing independence and accessibility.

He further noted that the Department of Community Development continues to work closely with its partners to embed an impact-driven approach based on evidence, integrated partnerships across the government, private, and third sectors, and the encouragement of institutions to develop more inclusive services and environments.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that building an inclusive society requires a continuous institutional ecosystem founded on data, innovation, and collaboration, with people at its core.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board expressed its appreciation to the award's working teams, partners, and participating entities for their efforts in ensuring the success of the inaugural cycle.